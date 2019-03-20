1932 - 2019 Alice Jane Mannion, age 86 of Montclair California died at home on March 8, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, William Vincent Mannion, who passed away in 2005. Mrs. Mannion was born on March 29, 1932, in Salem, Ohio. She was raised in Pennsylvania, moved to California in 1950, and was a Montclair resident for the past 63 years. Janie (to her family and friends) worked for the telephone company as an operator in Pennsylvania and in Montebello, California. She also worked as a secretary for the S&L Paint Store in Ontario, California. Once she began having children she stopped working outside the home in order to fully devote herself to the family. Raising her children was a top priority. Later, she became a Shaklee Distributor, rising to the level of Supervisor, allowing her to work from home and still care for her children. Janie had been a 65 year member of First Presbyterian Church of Upland. She spearheaded the invaluable prayer chain for 20 years. Her Christian faith was paramount, and she was a mighty prayer warrior on behalf of others. Mrs. Mannion is survived by her three children and their spouses, Dan (Rebecca Kelley) Mannion, Glenda (Ed) Greenwald and Tim (Kim) Mannion. She was the proud grandmother of Derek (Chelsey) Mannion, Presley (James) Rabe, Trevor Mannion, Erin Greenwald, and great grandchild, Nolan Mannion. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Rose Mannion, as well as many loving extended family members. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Upland. Private interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either First Presbyterian Church in Upland, or Compassion (a Christian organization supporting children around the world). Draper Mortuary is assisting the family. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary