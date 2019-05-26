|
ALVIN A. FRIESEN June 30, 1932 - May 4, 2019 Alvin A. Friesen was born on June 30, 1932 in Jansen, Nebraska to Abram and Katherine Friesen. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Belva Ann; son, Carl Friesen (Elaine); daughter, Karen DuVall (Bruce); and son, Jon Friesen (Rochelle). He is also survived by a sister, Elma McCain, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He graduated from Immanuel Academy, Reedley, CA in 1950. He had an AA degree from Reedley College and a BS degree from California Baptist College, Riverside, CA in 1985. Throughout his career he was associated with numerous organizations and participated on various committees involving the tree fruit/citrus and agricultural industry. He began as a Shipping Point Inspector for USDA from 1954-1957. He then became manager of Ballantine Produce Co., Reedley, CA 1957-1964. From 1964-1970 he was employed by Sunkist Growers, Inc., Sherman Oaks, CA. From 1970-1992 he served as President and General manager of Corona College Heights Orange and Lemon Association, Riverside, CA. He planned and developed the export program primarily concentrating in the Pacific Rim countries of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia over a 20 year period. Among his many board memberships and affiliations he served United Agricultural Benefit Trust (chairman) and United Agriculture Business League (past Chairman 1983-1984). He loved to travel for both business and pleasure. After retiring, he served as an agricultural consultant and enjoyed woodworking projects which he shared with family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind Christian man who loved and cared for his family. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 26, 2019