12-15-1927 - 09-07-2020 Amelia Abrego Lugo, born to Francisco Abrego & Pubelita Gutierrez Abrego on December 15, 1927, wife, mother, grandmother and GG, passed from this life into the next on September 7, 2020. She spent the majority of her life in San Bernardino County. She primarily resided in Rialto and most recently, Redlands in her platinum years. Amelia joined her husband of 54 years, Romeo Lugo, Sr in paradise. She is reunited also, with eight of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sister, Delia Villarreal and her brother, Siguel Abrego. She left behind her children: Romeo Lugo, Jr (Sarah), Ana Lugo (Gary), James Lugo (Glenna), and Elena Klopfer (Rickey). Her biggest joys were her grandchildren: Eric Lugo (Kristy), Marc Lugo, Shelby Klopfer, Zoe Klopfer, Jami Lugo, and Glen Lugo. The diamonds that made her a great grandmother: Sophia, Kent, Cara, Athena and Alexandra Lugo. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Delia Nevarez (Tony), Margaret Abrego and Myrtis Abrego and many nieces and nephews. Amelia was a practicing Roman Catholic her entire life and sang in the church choir at Norton Air Force Base Chapel. She was a long-time member of St. John XXIII, Rialto and the last three years, St. Adelaide, Highland. Before beginning her next life, she received the Anointing of the Sick and Holy Communion. Throughout most of her life, Amelia worked with children. She worked at the nursery at Norton Air Force Base for many years. She was most proud of her 15 years spent working at Bemis Elementary, Rialto as a bilingual teacher aid. She helped countless children learn English. Amelia was an avid reader. She read several newspapers, daily. She loved to do word searches and had many research books on all subjects. She will be missed here on earth. Her family rejoices that she is in peace and rejoins so many who preceded her. The promise of everlasting life will be granted to her, the faithful. May perpetual light shine upon her. Services will be held at: Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, October 5, 2020. Services begin at 1:00pm, burial to follow in the Veterans area of the Memorial Park. Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton





