April 27, 1935 - July 6, 2019 Anastacia "Chata" Gonzales, a wife, mother, sister, aunt, great-great-grandmother and friend. She raised her children with her late husband Gregory "Cuate" Gonzales in Meadowbrook. She has 10 children, 26 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Services to take place Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Mark B. Shaw. Graveside services will take place Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30am at Pioneer Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 14, 2019