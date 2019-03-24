ANDREA JOHNSON SMITH December 14, 1921- March 13, 2019 Andrea Johnson Smith was born in Tualatin, Oregon. Her family moved to Venice then Sawtelle, CA before homesteading on the desert near Blythe, CA. The family then moved to San Bernardino, where Andrea attended San Bernardino High School and Junior College. By 1942, she had earned an AB degree from the University of Redlands, later earning MS and MA degrees at USC and Cal State LA. At Univ. of Redlands, she served as president of women students, student body vice president, member of Delta Kappa Psi sorority, and snow queen. Her brother, Lyn, taught her to enjoy tennis, which became her lifelong passion. She became ranked in junior tennis in So Cal, winning many tournaments, and later co-managed the first National Public Parks Junior Tournament, held in Arcadia. Andrea worked for the War Department during World War II as a job analyst for civilian positions at the San Bernardino Army Air Depot. She married her husband, Bruce, upon his return from duty in Newfoundland, joining him when he was assigned to Spokane, WA. They lived in Sierra Madre, Duarte, Monrovia, Alta Loma and Santa Barbara. The family enjoyed many trips together and were active in their communities. Andrea was a dedicated educator, teaching at Northview and Royal Oaks schools in Duarte, and setting up libraries at Duarte and Ontario High schools. She became a counselor at Chaffey High School in Ontario in 1969, retiring in 1987. She continued as a counselor for the Chaffey Adult School, working with immigrants in ESL, until 2006, when she and Bruce moved to Goleta, CA. When leaving Alta Loma, Andrea left behind great discussions with the AAUW, footprints on the tennis courts at Pomona College, and colorful gardens at her home. In Goleta, she joined the Santa Barbara-Goleta AAUW, League of Women Voters, and the Goleta Presbyterian Church, as well as many activities at Encina Royale retirement community. After Bruce's passing, Andrea moved to Maravilla and to Abundant Care. Amidst all this, family life was foremost. Her greatest delight was get-togethers, and she enjoyed living close to family. Andrea is preceded in death by her husband Bruce, daughter Virginia "Ginny" Smith (Bill Clinton) of Goleta, daughter-in-law Martha Brock (Eric Smith), and sister, Roselyn Johnson Wieman Hopgood. Surviving are son, Eric Smith of Seal Beach and daughter Nancy Smith-Tubiolo (Vincent) of Santa Barbara. Andrea also leaves grandsons Michael Talbott (Alina), David Fudurich (Sarah Kitson), Arizona Smith, and granddaughter Mirra Tubiolo. Brother Nolan Lynward Johnson of Walnut Creek and sister Gladys Johnson Smith of Montana also survive. Andrea and Bruce supported the University of Redlands by planning reunions, and Andrea was the Class Notes contributor for the class of '42. Memorial contributions may be made to the Univ of Redlands Class of 1942 Scholarship Fund, or to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara. Family will honor Andrea with a private ceremony at Forest Lawn, Covina. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary