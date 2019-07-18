June 22, 2019 Our favorite green-eyed Angel has gone to rest. He will forever be sorely missed. Angel Enrique Serralta is now with the Lord our God. Angel passed away on June 22, 2019 from diabetes complications. He worked at Health Care Services in Riverside, CA and formerly at the City of Rialto Water Department. He was the original President and Co-Founder of the Suavesitos Car Club, he was 61 years old. Angel was well known for successfully influencing family members to become Dallas Cowboys fans. He leaves his Dallas Cowboys fan legacy for family members to carry on. Angel loved being outside with his favorite drink and enjoying the moment with his family and his friends. Angel was predeceased by his parents Angel and Amalia Serralta and his sister Teresa. He is survived by many family members who will always cherish their memories of him: brothers Abel, Habacuc and Nahum; sisters Dora, Deborah and Amalia; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, all who adored him, will miss him and loved him dearly. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, CA with a Celebration of Life taking place at the Chapel followed by Graveside Services. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 18, 2019