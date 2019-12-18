|
August 12, 1957 - November 23, 2019 Angel Moyeda Valenzuela, age 62, of San Bernardino, CA, peacefully passed away November 23, 2019 at Saint Bernadine's Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Angel was preceded in death by his father Enrique Valenzuela. He is survived by his mother Elvira Moyeda. He is also survived by two sisters, Chayo and Anna and younger brother Milo; his three sons, Jason, Erik and Devin and 4 beautiful grandchildren, along with a close circle of true friends till the end. Angel was a lifelong resident of San Bernardino and worked as a finish carpenter for 25 years. Angel loved spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He will always be remembered for taking great joy in making other people laugh and being a great father and friend. Angel was soft-hearted, kind and would always help stray animals and people in need. Services will be held Monday, December 23rd at Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery at 11am located at 570 East Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 18, 2019