April 7, 1940 - April 4, 2019 Anita Laverne Foley Adams, 78, of San Bernardino went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Fri, April 12th at Immanuel Baptist Church, 28355 Baseline Street, Highland. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wed, April 17th, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22945 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside. Anita was born April 7, 1940, to Oscar & Aleta Foley in Columbia, MO. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1958. She worked as an accountant in the mid-west until the early 70's, then moved to Calif. to work for Campus Crusade for Christ. She was the Benefits Coordinator for this Christian ministry for 25 years. In 1973 she married Glen Adams. Anita was a beautiful singer and blessed with an alto voice. She also played the piano and organ, which was a God-given talent. She was still active and played hymns weekly for her Sunday School Class at Immanuel Baptist Church. Anita had a heart for helping the elderly by visiting local nursing homes, which inspired others to join her to do the same. She organized the Christmas program at Waterman Convalescent for the last 40 years. Anita is survived by her husband of 45 years, Glen of San Bernardino; daughter Linda Allen; daughter Lori Neel & husband Tommy; son Jon & wife Kim; son Tim & wife Heidi; brothers Harold Foley, & Jim Foley & wife Charlotte of Missouri; & 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family Memorial Mortuary & Cremation, 909-796-6000
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 9, 2019