ANN CONIGLIO Age 92, of Rialto, CA, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 went to be with the Lord & loved ones. She was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1927 to Frank and Frances Mazzeo. She resided in Rialto, CA for 29 years and in Montclair, CA for 28 years. Throughout her life she had been a member of Mountain Lakes Camping, St. George Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, the Italian Federation, The American Legion and Elks Lodge. Ann worked as the head of payroll at Cutting Edge Builders Inc. until she passed. She loved camping, dancing, playing cards, bunco, and bingo. She is survived by her sister Loretta Willis and 2 sons, Richard, (Patty), Frank, (Susan), 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The celebration of Ann's life will be held at Draper's Mortuary Chapel, 811 N. Mountain Avenue, Ontario, CA. Viewing will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1 P.M. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park. Ann's Celebration on Life is at 4P.M. at La Villa Bella 792 W. Arrow Hwy, Upland, Ca . Leave messages for the family at the link below: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ontario- ca/ann-coniglio-8848034 Mailing please send to Ann Coniglio c/o Richard Coniglio P.O. Box 125 Montclair, CA 91763
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019