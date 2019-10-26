Daily Bulletin Obituaries
October 12, 1924 - October 17, 2019 Ann V. Sampo died peacefully in Chino, California on October 17, 2019 at the age of 95. Ann is survived by her daughter Christine Thorn, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers, her sister, son and grandson. Ann Sampo was born October 12, 1924 in Rancho Cucamonga, California to Frank and Maria Cutuli. She graduated from Chaffey High School in 1941. She married Joseph Sampo and had two children (Tom and Christine). She was a life-long resident of Upland, California. She was a homemaker, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A funeral is scheduled for Monday October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Stone Funeral Home in Upland. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ann's life. Funeral will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Stone Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Bellevue Cemetery directly after.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 26, 2019
