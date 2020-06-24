Anne Marie Asper
November 27, 1930 - June 22, 2020 Anne Marie Asper, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away in her home on June 22, 2020. Anne was born in New Jersey on November 27, 1930 to George and Ruth Cox. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Mark William Asper, her grandson Brian Fraser, her twin sister Ruth Lauterback, her brothers Richard Cox, Joseph Cox, and George Cox. She is survived by her four daughters: Janet Fraser, Sandy Reynolds, Jill Hutchinson and Nancy Wasson, her 14 grandchildren, and her 9 great grandchildren. Anne was a member of Life Bible Fellowship and a devout Christian; she is now in the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus. She loved spending her days in her garden planting flowers and vegetables. She was an avid dog lover and was devoted to her two puppies, Ginger and Missy. She will be missed by all who knew her. Donations may be made in her name to Life Bible Fellowship in Upland, California. Services are pending. Stone Funeral Home, Upland California


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 24, 2020.
