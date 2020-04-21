|
June 21, 1936 - April 11, 2020 Anne Horne Warder, a longtime resident of Pomona and Claremont, CA, died on April 11, 2020. The cause was complications of dementia. Anne Jocelyn Horne was born on June 21, 1936, in New London, Connecticut, to Charles F. Horne Jr., a naval officer, and Evelyn (Tuttle) Horne. Anne grew up on or near naval bases and with her extended family until the end of World War II, when she moved with her parents and brother to Alexandria, Virginia. After finishing high school, Anne attended Cornell University and then Pomona College. While at Pomona, Anne learned to fly at Cable Airport in Upland, earning her pilot's license in 1956. Anne later received her B.A. from Stanford University. Anne married Frederick B. Warder Jr. in 1956. While her husband practiced law in Los Angeles, Anne taught elementary school in San Gabriel until her first child, Frederick III, was born in 1963. After the couple had two more children, Jocelyn in 1966 and Jonathan in 1969, Anne's husband died of cancer in 1971. Anne remarried Ron Trevithick, a lawyer whose wife had died of cancer and who brought his three children (Adga, Scott and John Trevithick) to the marriage. After seeing all six children off to college, Anne and Ron parted ways, and Anne moved back to Pomona to care for her father. Anne resumed teaching, and taught ESL to adult students in various locations in Pomona for many years. After retiring from teaching, Anne moved to Claremont in 2004, where she remained until receiving a diagnosis of dementia in 2016. Anne spent the last years of her life in Atria Del Rey in Rancho Cucamonga, where she passed away peacefully with her daughter Jocelyn by her side. Anne was a faithful congregant of the La Verne Heights and Northkirk Presbyterian Churches. Anne is survived by her brother, Radm. C.F. Horne III, her six children, fourteen grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be interred in Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George, New York, next to her husband Fred. Please visit annewarder.com to view and share memories of Anne. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Heifer Project or La Verne Heights Presbyterian Church.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2020