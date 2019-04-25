|
|
ANNETTA HUGHES Annetta Marie (Goodman) Hughes of Upland, passed away March 27, 2019 at the age of 78 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Annetta is survived by her husband Jim (married 54 years), two daughters (Kelly and Melissa) and leaves behind five grandchildren (Mikayla, Dylan, Grant, Ethan and Caleb). She is survived by her sister, Sandra who resides in the Chicago area and sister-in-law Josie of Riverside, CA. Annetta was a graduate of Indiana University, a junior high school teacher, a homemaker and a small business owner dealing in antiques. Some of her creative talents included cooking, sewing, china painting, singing, playing the piano, and interior decorating. She loved spending time at the beach and with her grandchildren. Above all, she loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Faith Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Missionary Press or Saving Face Saving Grace.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 25, 2019