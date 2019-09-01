|
Nov. 11, 1920 - Aug. 18, 2019 "Moma Netta" always smiling and adventurous. Her adventurous life began when she was born into a medical missionary family, Dr. Clarence & Rachel Nelson. They spent many years in Nicaragua. Once during a civil war bullets came flying thru the OR windows during a surgery, her parents finished the surgery on the floor. During her middle school years she lived in England. As a teen she saw Hitler and his troops twice in one day. She attended PUC and La Sierra College, getting her degree in nursing at Paradise Valley Hospital in San Diego. While attending La Sierra on a school ice skating trip she met a handsome Norwegian student Eric Kragstad and they married in 1945. Eric started his dental practice in Whittier, California where their daughters Lorraine (Ehrler) & Kathleen Carter (deceased) were born. Upon retirement Eric & Annetta moved to Lake Arrowhead. A love story of 42 years ended with Eric passing in 1987. Up for more adventures, Annetta at 70 years young eloped with Orville McElmurry, DDS of Lansing, Michigan. Orville passed away in 2009. Annetta lived in Redlands for 20 yrs. The only "mean" thing she ever did to us girls was to make us take food and flowers to old people. Mrs. S would greet us with clickity-clack dentures, oozing charcoal drool from her mouth (charcoal was for her gas!) and then she would kiss us! Please pay a visit to an older adult and have them tell you their story in honor of Annetta. Annetta is survived by her brother Ian Nelson, MD; daughter, Lorraine Ehrler; grandsons Todd (Janell) & Brent (Kelley) Ehrler, Norm (Gaby) & Cody (Erin) Carter; and son-in-law, Norman Carter DDS. Services will be private. Please make donations to LLUC.org/mediaministry and Redlands Bowl.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 1, 2019