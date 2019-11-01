|
|
Arlene ("Susy") Goodrich October 11, 1930 - October 16, 2019 Arlene Sue Jones Goodrich ("Susy") passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Redlands, California. Born October 11, 1930, in Ventura, California, to Bob and Lou Cille Jones, Susy and her family moved to El Centro, California shortly after. Susy graduated from Central Union High School in El Centro before enrolling at the University of Redlands in 1947. Susy met her future husband, David Charles Goodrich, a graduate of Redlands High School, in 1948. They married in 1949 and had their first child, Linda Sue, in 1950, followed by son David Samuel in 1951. They bought a house on Hilton Avenue near Prospect Park where they lived for more than 60 years. Son Robert Lyman joined the family in 1953, followed by daughter Donna Jean in 1957. Throughout the 1960's, the family enjoyed weekends and vacations at their river trailer along the Colorado River. Susy worked for Law's Oak Glen Coffee Shop during the early 1960's and later as secretary for the University of Redlands' drama department. She was hired by the County of San Bernardino in 1970 where she worked for 24 years. She retired from the county in 1994 as a field representative for First District Supervisor Marsha Turoci. Susy was a 60-year survivor of Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes, contracting the disease in the late 1950's. In 2009, Susy was invited to visit the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston as a 50-year survivor. The research staff used her as a case study to teach others how to successfully manage their own illness. After Dave's passing in December 2012, Susy moved to Plymouth Village in Redlands where she was actively involved in the community. She was also a longstanding member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to Dave, Susy was preceded in death by her daughter Linda, her parents and her sister, Patricia. She is survived by son David and daughter-in-law Marlene and their two sons, David Martin and Sean Michael, and their wives Elena and April; son Robert, his wife Emy and son Grayson; daughter Donna, her husband David Hahn and their two children, Matthew David and Victoria Lynn; and four great-grandchildren. Susy also leaves her sister-in-law Beth Goodrich of Redlands. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Donation in Susy's name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at www.jdrf.org
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 1, 2019