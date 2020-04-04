|
|
Armando (Mando) Gilbert Alvarado (Mombo) "67" Mombo, past away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 17, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years Lorraine Garcia Alvarado; daughter, Gloria Rose; granddaughters, Reina & Raylene Graham; great grandchildren, Alena & Darion Wise, Angel, Nadine, AJ, Nani, Andrew and Ryder; siblings Veda Cardoza (Mike); Adrian Alvarado (Virginia); many nieces, nephews and friends. Mombo loved cooking and BBQing for his family and friends. Mombo will be missed by all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Angelina Sandoval Seccombe; brother, Arthur Raul Alvarado; stepfather Donald E. Seccombe, Sr.. Due to the Covid.19 there will not be an immediate service.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 4, 2020