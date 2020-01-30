|
|
July 2, 1930 - January 11, 2020 Mando was lucky to be a lifelong resident of Colton, CA. His life was dedicated to family, faith, county, and community. He was a loving husband of his wife Teresa of 63 years and encouraging and supportive father to his sons: Efren and Edmund, as well as a great reliable brother to his sister Jessie and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Called to serve his county, he fought in the Korean War, where he was wounded in action. It took over 50 years to receive his Purple Heart medal for his wounds. He returned home to become a devoted husband and father, and worked for the City of Colton for over 30 years as a street sweeper driver. He was often found with his wife at his son's marching band, cross county events or tending to his lawn. He served for many years at his parish as an usher during Mass. He loved celebrating, especially if there was food and dancing, with family and friends during holidays and special events. His simplicity, honesty and charm will be missed by those whose lives he touched. Viewing/Rosary will be held at 6 PM at the Colton Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 30th. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Colton, CA at 10AM Friday, Jan. 31st, followed by graveside service at Hermosa Cemetery. Colton Funeral Home Address: 1275 N La Cadena Dr, Colton, CA 92324 Hours: Open 24 hours Phone: (909) 825-0570
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 30, 2020