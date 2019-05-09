|
ARTHUR G. GUNCKEL Art was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He passed away at home in Rancho Cucamonga, CA under hospice care on April 22, 2019 at the age of 88. He was retired from the Montclair Police Dept. as a Sargeant. He served almost 20 years. He was the founder of Caring Hearts in 1992 at San Antonio Community Hospital, where he was a Senior Volunteer visiting heart patients. In his spare time, he loved fishing in Bishop and metal detecting in Virginia City Art is survived by his wife, Patrice; his sister, Anne Detweiler and family; his daughter Jan Knutson; granddaughter Vashti Campbell and 2 great grand kids Luke & Eve Winward. He was preceded in death by his son Dennis. Special thanks to Cal Care Hospice. Per Art's wishes, no services will be held. We love you. You will be missed. Rest in peace.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 9, 2019