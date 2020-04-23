|
June 9, 1938 - April 12, 2020 Arthur Louis Foulk, loving husband and father of 3 children, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 in Ontario, CA, at the age of 81. He was born June 9, 1938, in Trenton, NJ, to Franklin & Lucia Foulk. Arthur moved to Rialto, CA, in 1953 with his family. He married his wife, Dolores, on August 18, 1959. They resided in Rialto for 14 years, and then Fontana for 40 years. Arthur retired from Kaiser Steel after 21 years as a Quality Control Inspector/Foreman. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dolores (Alvarado) Foulk; daughter Arlene L. Garnett of Highland, CA; two sons Arthur L. Foulk Jr. of Norco, CA, and Robert M. Foulk of Rialto, CA; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; two sisters Wanita Sweeney of NJ, and Wanda Pedersen of OR. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucia; father, Franklin; 4 brothers - Frank, Fred, Charles, and Samuel, and 1 sister, Trudy Moyer. Private graveside service will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary on Friday, April 24, 2020. "A Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2020