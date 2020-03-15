|
August 23, 1927 - February 29, 2020 Arthur (Art) Traber was born in Brooklyn, NY to Emma and Kurt Traber on Aug. 23, 1927, and passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 92. Art served in the United States Marine Corps at the end of World War II, and relocated to Pomona, CA in the early 1950's. Art served as a police officer for the City of Pomona for 25 years, retiring as a sergeant in 1980. While living in Pomona, Art met and married Robin, who survives him, along with 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Art had a tireless work ethic and continued his law enforcement career with the Metropolitan Transit Authority in Los Angeles, CA retiring as a sergeant in 2003. With his career in law enforcement behind him, Art settled with Robin in Las Vegas, NV. Visiting with family or going out with friends, Art's engaging personality, desire to make others laugh and pure appreciation of life was a joy to be around; he will be dearly missed. A memorial service and interment will take place at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City NV, on March 27, 2020, at 12:40pm.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 15, 2020