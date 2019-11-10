|
AUDREY ROSE HEESEN July 30, 1920 October 28, 2019 A Southern California native and lifelong resident, Audrey was born to Cora and George Streit in Redondo Beach. There she attended elementary schools before moving to Pomona. She graduated from Pomona High School and subsequently from junior college in 1940 with accounting and secretarial skills. She worked for several years and met her husband-to-be at a USO dance at the fairgrounds. In 1943 Audrey married John Heesen, a sergeant in the army, at Trinity United Methodist Church. After John's tour of duty ended, they made their home in Pomona and were blessed with four sons, Ted (Diane), David (Karen), Don (Cheryl) and George (Gayatri). She enjoyed many years of volunteerism, beginning with PTAs and Cub Scouts, across the community and her church, where she has been an active member for 91 years. She and John enjoyed 59 years of marriage, traveling and time spent with their family, including seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Mildred Davis and brother George Streit of LaVerne, as well as her brother David Streit of Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband John, son George, and sisters Ruth Pense and Mary Streit. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held Wednesday, November 13 at 10:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Pomona.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 10, 2019