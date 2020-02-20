|
October 16, 1936 - February 1, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Halpin announce her peaceful passing on February 1, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Astoria, Queens, NY. She was the second born of six children and is survived by her brother John Holliday. Barbara met and married the love of her life Peter T. Halpin Sr in 1952. Together they have 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Before Peter's passing in 2010, they had been happily married for 58 years and are the truest example of soulmates. In 1968 they moved their family to Rancho Cucamonga, CA where she worked as an Oral Surgery Assistant for 20 years. Barbara had a passion for rescuing animals and she passed that trait down through the generations of her family. Mema, as she was affectionately called, was the source of strength, kindness and comfort for our family. We will miss her sharp wit, infectious giggle and legendary hugs every day. May she rest in peace.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2020