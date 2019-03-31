|
|
BARBARA DOTY ADAMS Barbara Doty Adams passed away on March 8, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a longtime resident of LaVerne and a teacher at Bonita High School for over 30 years. Barbara was born in Waverly, Iowa on October 24, 1934 to Glenn H. and Charlotte (Parsons) Doty. She grew up in Mason City, Iowa and graduated from Mason City High School in 1952. She met her future husband, Jerry Adams, during their sophomore year of high school. Barbara graduated from Iowa State University in 1956 majoring in Home Economics Education. She later received her Master's Degree in Child Development from the University of LaVerne. Barbara and Jerry were married in 1956. Her first teaching position was in the small town of Wilton Junction, Iowa. They moved to California in 1959. Barbara took a few years off from teaching when her children were born. She began teaching at Bonita High School in 1967. During her 30 years at Bonita High School, Barbara began by teaching cooking and sewing to girls only. However to her joy, these classes were soon open to everyone. She later began teaching classes including: Child Development, Relationships, and Planning and Guidance. These classes gave students real-world tools to help them succeed once they graduated from high school. Barbara's love of teaching was shared as she helped develop programs to encourage careers in education. She taught ROP Childcare Occupations which gave students the opportunity to work in classroom settings in the community. She later helped create a career path for high school students interested in teaching careers. Barbara loved teaching and loved working with teenagers. She felt that teenagers were essentially the same over the 30 plus years that she taught them. She stated that "they have the same insecurities and desire for respect, loving, and understanding". Barbara received the honor of Teacher of the Year from the Bonita Unified School District in 1996. After she retired from teaching in 2000, Barbara began a second career as "World's Best Grandma". She organized wonderful parties, outings, and cookie baking sessions. She also made amazing Halloween costumes for her three history-loving grandsons. She created everything from Paul Revere to Teddy Roosevelt. During her retirement she was also active with the Beta Mu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a service organization for women in education. Barbara shared her warmth and positive attitude with everyone she met. She maintained her smile and upbeat energy through her entire life. She touched so many lives and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry Adams of LaVerne; her son Richard Adams of LaVerne; her daughter Linda (Adams) Hicks, son-in-law Aaron Hicks, and 3 grandsons Glen, Tom, and Paul Hicks of Lancaster, CA. The family deeply appreciates the excellent care she received over the past year at Mountain View Alzheimer's Center in Claremont. A memorial service will be held on April 6 at 11:00 AM at LaVerne United Methodist Church; 3205 D Street, LaVerne 91750.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 31, 2019