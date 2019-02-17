|
May 4, 1925 - January 24, 2019 Barbara Lee Krause "Regis" age 93 of Highland, CA. passed away on January 24, 2019. Barbara was born in Lennox, CA to Burton and Wava Westbrook. She resided in San Bernardino, CA for 70+ years then moved to Mt. Shadows in 2001. There she met and in 2013 married the love of her life, Donald (Daddy) Ray Regis. A graduate of San Bernardino High School, Barbara was very active raising her 3 children, participating in their school activities, the PTA and in the San Bernardino City Council. She was a business owner who ran her own antique shop, "Downstairs Upstairs" on E Street in San Bernardino for 10 years and in the business of antiques for 40 years. Barbara's talents were many; furniture pieces for the shop were repaired and refinished by her, she was an accomplished seamstress, gourmet cook, antique collector, avid reader and gardener. She loved her plants and they loved her back by prospering and blooming every year. Barbara is preceded in death by her second husband Donald Ray Regis and her sisters Sandra Barrett and Connie Thompson. She is survived by her two sons Raymond (Tammy) and Scott (Lavonna) Krause and daughter Kimberley Krause (Norm) Stevens, sisters Linda (Jack) Balding and Linda (Jerry) Nursement, grandsons Raymond III, Quentin and Kile Krause, Matthew and Phillip Stevens, granddaughter Krista Krause McFatridge, plus eight great grandchildren. A personal family service to be held in the Four Apostles Garden at Mt. View Cemetery, San Bernardino March 22, 2019- noon where Barbara will be interred. A Celebration of Life to be held March 23, 2019 at Mt. Shadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's memory to the or the American Kidney Fund.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019