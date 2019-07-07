|
BARBARA ANN MAXEY Barbara Ann Maxey, of Boulder City, NV, came to the end of her life's journey on May 30, 2019, due to complications of treatment for lung cancer. Barbara was born in Illinois on January 3, 1932, to Oliver and Opal (Steinman) Fiebig. She was an amazing mother, beloved by her children, grandchildren, and the many friends she made throughout her 87 years. She was a talented seamstress, artist, crafter, and hostess. Those who knew her couldn't help noticing her non-stop activity and generosity of time and spirit. Barbara had a gypsy heart, and loved traveling the world with her husband Richard, their friends, and family. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Opal, her sister Nancy Fetters, second husband Ernest D. Fauver, and most recently by her husband Richard Maxey, on May 3. Barbara leaves behind her three children Lori (Glenn) Hill, Scott (Leigh) Burke, and Ellen (Dave) Mrofka Fauver, as well as nine grandchildren: Christian, Joshua, Amber, Ashleigh, Leroy, Ursula, Samuel, Sawyer, and Kingston. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Barbara's memorial service will be held on July 13 at 4:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of San Bernardino (1900 N. D St., San Bernardino). A reception will follow at the Mrofka Fauver residence. An alternate service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the pavilion at the Boulder City Municipal Cemetery (501 Adams Blvd., Boulder City). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the or to the First Presbyterian Church of San Bernardino.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 7, 2019