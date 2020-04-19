|
|
July 19, 1959 - April 6, 2020 Barry Eugene Musser, 60, of Mechanicsburg, PA went to be with Jesus on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born July 19, 1959, in Upland, CA. Graduated from Upland High School in 1977. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Messiah College and was a founding shareholder and vice president at Hamilton & Musser, P.C, CPAs. Barry was a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner, and a Certified Kingdom Advisor. His professional memberships included the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Dave Ramsey Endorsed Local Provider for Tax Services for Central PA. Locally in the community, he was a Founding Advisor of Central Penn Advisors, served as a member of the Accounting Department Advisory Committee of the Harrisburg Area Community College, Customer Advisory Council of United Water of Pennsylvania, and former member of the Capital Region Advisory Board of Fulton Bank. He was a former board member of New Hope Ministries, former Big Brother with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and an active member and former elder board member of West Shore Evangelical Free Church, and was currently serving on the Caring Ministry team there. Barry loved his work and genuinely looked forward to tax season each year. Part of what excited him most about his profession was helping people with their finances and encouraging them in all areas of their lives, especially their spiritual life. Barry always took time to get to know his clients on a personal level, advise them with great wisdom, and even pray with them. After surviving cancer in 2009, Barry's ministry expanded with a heart for people enduring hardships of various kinds. He began volunteering at Holy Spirit Hospital with Becky on their pastoral care team. Barry was known as a person of powerful prayer, biblical wisdom, and encouraging words. He was always willing to pray with people and speak words of hope. He did this in a variety of ways, such as personal visits, calls, texts, emails, and blog posts on CaringBridge. Barry ended all of his blog posts with the phrase "It's all good," which became a mantra for his life. He used his life as a testimony to God's goodness and love even in the midst of great suffering. But most important to Barry was his family. He was a loving husband to "my Becky," whom he cherished with all his heart, always putting her above himself. They were best friends and they loved traveling together, going to Christian conferences and concerts, going out to dinner, working together, and visiting friends and family. Barry was an incredible father and grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed planning and going on family vacations, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and investing in the lives of his extended family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was often found playing cars, reading them stories, wearing princess crowns, or taking them to the park. Barry had a great sense of humor, enjoyed playing practical jokes, and always carried a positive outlook on life. Some of Barry's hobbies included tennis, golf, basketball, snowboarding, bike riding, reading, and traveling. He also loved genealogy, studying both sides of his family, and even visiting sites in Germany where some of his ancestors originated. Barry was grateful to visit many places in the world, but New York City held a special place in his heart. He loved to visit NYC and had spent a year doing voluntary service for the Brethren in Christ Church in the Bronx in his early twenties. Barry is survived by Ray and Fern (Knepper) Musser of Upland, CA.; by his wife of 39 years Rebecca (Cruver) Musser; by daughter Krista, wife of Sean Cochran of Mechanicsburg; by son Joel, husband of Mallory Musser of Durham, NC; by siblings Shirley, wife of David Hontz of Upland, CA, Daryl, husband of Pamela Musser of Dillsburg, and Rodney, husband of Cathy Musser of Doylestown; and by grandchildren Mackenzie, Titus, Lily, and Caroline. Barry was preceded in death by his grandson Leo Musser on October 30, 2018. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Private interment was in Grantham Memorial Park, Grantham, PA In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CaringBridge, PO Box 6032, Albert Lea, MN 56007 (CaringBridge.org) or the Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463 (CBN.com).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2020