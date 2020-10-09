March 21, 1930 - September 27, 2020 On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Benito of La Verne passed away peacefully in Sacramento where he had lived for the last 12 years. Benito was born in Reseda to Miguel and Maria Gomez. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1948-1952. He enjoyed working in horticulture, and hobbies included watching his beloved Dodgers, the Lakers and collecting various items. He was preceeded in death by his parents, eldest daughter, Lydia and 12 siblings. He is survived by daughters, Stella, Rita and Danita, sister, Rosie Brandt, in addition to 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona Friday, October 9th, 2020 @ 1:00 pm. W F Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811





