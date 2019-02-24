|
|
BERNICE "RONNIE" RONDENE (JAMES) DAVIS
March 4, 1932 - December 18, 2018
Ronnie of Upland, CA, passed peacefully among loved ones. Born to Cecil James and Doodie (Boucher) Terry in Colgate, OK. They moved to "Harlem Springs" an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County in the 1930's. Ronnie graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1949. She attended Skadron College of Business to become a secretary for The School of Hope and then the County of San Bernardino for 23 years. Ronnie was known for her friendly nature and as the matriarch of her family. Her children, Ruth, Joni and Steve will remember her sense of humor, involvement and pride in her ten grandchildren's and seven great grandchildren's lives. Her family has lost touch with many of her friends and family, if you would like to share your fond memories of her, please email [email protected] Ronnie now rests in peace with her beloved sons, Benjamin and Christopher.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019