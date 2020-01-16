|
February 8, 1924 - December 19, 2019 On December 19, 2019 our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Bessie Scruggs, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. She was 95 years old. She is survived by her three children Susan (Irv) Pratz, Greg (Jeannie) Swanson and Nancy Swanson, her grandchildren Irvin, Katherine, Patrick, Robyn, Kirsten, and Jon and her great-grandchildren Lyla, Sebastian, Lucas, Bentyn, Taryn, Olivia, Emsley and Sailor. Bessie spent many years working as a loan officer with the Bank of America in Upland. She was an active member of the San Antonio Regional Hospital auxiliary for many years and truly enjoyed working with the staff and families. A Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 877 N. Campus Avenue, Upland, CA. A special thank you to Heart of Gold Hospice for your loving care of Mom during her illness. We cannot thank you enough for your professionalism and compassion.
