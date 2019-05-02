December 4, 1933 - April 21, 2019 Betty Alejandre was born December 4, 1933 in Dallas, Texas where she was very proud to be from. She spent her early years there until later moved to Ontario, CA were she started working for Weeks Roses at the age of 16 in the summer of 1949. Later during that time is when she met husband Adolfo Rudy Alejandre. They married in 1954 and were married for 65 years. They had 5 beautiful children Arthur Alejandre who passed away in 1973, Mary Vallejo, Michael Alejandre, Paul Alejandre and Rosanne Garcia. Betty has 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Betty loved her roses, she started hybridizing in 1957. Betty was a strong and hardworking woman and a wonderful homemaker where she passed down traditions to her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty finally retired after 54 years from Weeks Roses in 2006. She spent the remainder of her life with her hustand in their home surrounded by family and loved ones. Drapers Mortuary 811 North Mountain ave Ontario CA 91762 Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary