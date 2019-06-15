Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTY ANNE (JACKSON) MILLER 1/24/1925- 5/27/2019 After living a wonderful, long life, Betty Miller was laid to rest by her loving family, next to John Miller, her incredible husband. Besides being a great mom and grandmother, Betty also gave many years to Assistance League of Pomona, was a docent at USC (and a Trojan fan), and a member of the San Bernardino County Grand Jury. She leaves behind son Glenn Castleberry, daughters Carol Houghton and Lynn Ackelson (Don), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Join us for a Celebration of Life Friday, June 21st from eleven am to two pm at Claremont Manor, 650 W. Harrison, Claremont, in the Plaza room. Anyone with a "Betty" story is welcomed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assistance League of Pomona.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.