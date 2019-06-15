|
BETTY ANNE (JACKSON) MILLER 1/24/1925- 5/27/2019 After living a wonderful, long life, Betty Miller was laid to rest by her loving family, next to John Miller, her incredible husband. Besides being a great mom and grandmother, Betty also gave many years to Assistance League of Pomona, was a docent at USC (and a Trojan fan), and a member of the San Bernardino County Grand Jury. She leaves behind son Glenn Castleberry, daughters Carol Houghton and Lynn Ackelson (Don), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Join us for a Celebration of Life Friday, June 21st from eleven am to two pm at Claremont Manor, 650 W. Harrison, Claremont, in the Plaza room. Anyone with a "Betty" story is welcomed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assistance League of Pomona.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 15, 2019