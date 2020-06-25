Betty Emick

April 2, 1930 - June 9, 2020 Betty was born on April 2, 1930 in Pasadena, CA to Curtis Don 'Bob' and Bertha Pearson. She had a younger sister Beverly. As a family they often went camping on weekends to nearby Crystal Lake. When she graduated from Pasadena High School, she did not have a date for the Prom following the ceremony at the Rose Bowl. So, Betty's friends Elaine Ramaker and Don Collins set her up on a blind date with a nice fellow named Bill Emick. Betty received her AA degree from Pasadena City College. She married William (Bill) Emick, Jr. on July 3, 1952 and resided at a quaint house in San Gabriel. In 1963 they moved to Whittier and raised their two boys Curt and Tom. They became members of the United Methodist Church in Whittier. Betty was a homemaker and serial volunteer. She was organized, got along with everyone, and had a positive outlook on life. Some of the volunteer positions she held were Cub Scout den leader, PTA president, Lawyers' Wives president, Methodist women's club president, and even president of the Claremont Place resident council at age 80. She and Bill loved musical theatre and usually had season tickets to the Music Center, Long Beach Musical Theater West, and La Mirada Theater among others. Some of her favorites were South Pacific, The Music Man, The Sound of Music and Oklahoma. She enjoyed golfing with the ladies every Wednesday morning, camping, baking and cooking, knitting and crocheting, being mom to her two sons and grandma to her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She always had a cookie jar full of home-made cookies and ice cream in the freezer. Once their sons left home for college, she and Bill began to tour the world together with wonderful adventures to Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Central America (including a trip through the Panama Canal), South America, Africa (including Egypt) and Asia, as well as Canada and Mexico, and, of course, the United States. She had so many life-long friends whom she met in middle and high school. If you befriended Betty, you were a friend for life. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill, of 63 years. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Curt and Val Emick, and Tom and Paula Emick; grandchildren Jon (wife Jenny), Danielle (husband Eric), Sarah and Tommy; great grandchildren Bailey, Christopher, Alex, Jeremy, Ethan and Taylor. The memorial service is Monday, June 29 at 10:00 AM at Northkirk Presbyterian Church, 9101 19th Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 25, 2020.