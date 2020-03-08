|
Age 86, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, died February 23, 2020 in Litchfield Park, AZ. She was born May 23, 1933 in Elwood City, PA to Sylvio Colista and Louise Mazzano. Betty was a telephone operator for many years. She later worked in an elementary school in a variety of positions. She belonged to many service organizations including the Y.L.I. and Catholic Ladies organizations. She was a wonderful Italian cook. Betty and her husband Tony enjoyed playing cards. They loved to travel and take cruises, and especially loved visiting Betty's cousins in Racine, WI. Betty is survived by her sister, Sylvia Ann Visovsky and by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Arcide and her parents, Sylvio Colista and Louise Mazzano. A visitation will be held at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 9135 Banyan Street, Alta Loma, CA 91737. Burial will be at Belleview Memorial Park, 1240 W G St, Ontario, CA 91762. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to , https://www.stjude.org/donate/. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 8, 2020