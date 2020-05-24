Betty L. Cory
April 1, 1930 - May 17, 2020 On Sunday, May 17, 2020 Betty L. Cory, loving mother to 9 children, 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, passed away at home at the age of 90. Betty was born on April 1, 1930 to Myron and Maxine Woodruff in Upland, Ca. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Ann and her son Dewayne. She is survived by her children, Linda of Texas, Lois of Hesperia, Naomi of Georgia, Andrea of Fontana, Frank of Oak Hills, Cathy of Florida, Yvonne of Fontana and Corrinea of Michigan. She loved to read, mostly romance novels. She loved watching Days of Our Lives which she started watching in 1965. She enjoyed gardening and had an eye for detail. She was an avid collector of heavenly angel memorabilia. And absolutely loved watching Nascar. She was known for her quick wit and her kind and generous spirit. She will be tremendously missed by all of her family and friends. A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 24th at the Ingold Chapel on 8277 Juniper Ave., Fontana, Ca 92336 between 5-9pm. In lieu of flowers we ask you to make a donation in her name to a charity of your choosing.


Published in Daily Bulletin on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
