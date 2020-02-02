|
BETTY OPPERMANN GROENDYKE May 1, 1931 - Jan 23, 2020 Betty Groendyke, 88, of Upland CA passed away Jan 23. She was born in Fargo North Dakota and was raised on a farm where she worked in the field with her dad driving a tractor and hauling grain. Betty graduated from Jamestown University in Jamestown, ND and started her teaching career. She taught one year in ND, Six years in MN and moved to CA and taught in the Pomona School District, 11 yrs at Marshall Jr. High, and 28 yrs at Ganesha High, retiring in 2002. She is survived by her husband of 38 yrs, David, sons Kim Nelson of Roseburg, OR, Mike Nelson (Judy) of Reseda, CA, sister Barbara Yatchoske of St. Louis Park, MN. Betty was active at Westminster Presbyterian Church as an Elder and Deacon and helped with the Loaves and Fishes program serving meals once a month to the homeless and hungry. She was also a docent at the Ontario Museum of History and Art conducting tours with school children. Betty loved to travel having visited Europe, being on 40 plus cruises and had several more planned. Services will be held graveside at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario on Feb 5 at 11:30 AM. A reception will follow at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 720 N. Sultana Ave (corner of 'G' St and Sultana).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 2, 2020