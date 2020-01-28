|
April 15, 1931 - January 24, 2020 Beverly Jean McElroy passed away peacefully January 24th at Pomona Valley Hospital. Born April 15, 1931 to Alma & Clyde Nugent in Pomona, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husbands Jerome Cukrowicz and Edward McElroy. She is survived by her daughter Roxanne and son-in-law Trent Schmidt, grandson Justin Silva, sister Carol Kogat, stepdaughter Tammy and son Christopher. Visitation will be Jan. 30, 5-8pm with funeral services Friday at 1pm. Graveside will follow at Holy Cross. Todd's Memorial Chapel 570 North Garey Pomona, CA
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 28, 2020