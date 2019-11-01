|
BILL LAPP Bill Lapp died peacefully at his La Verne, CA home on Friday, October 25 2019, after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 77 years old and in his final days was surrounded in the love and care of his family. Services will be held on Monday, November 4, at 9:30 a.m. at the Forest Lawn, Church of Our Heritage, located at 21300 E. Via Verde Street, Covina, CA 91724. Bill was born in La Verne, CA on October 29, 1941 and lived there his entire life. He was a graduate of Bonita High School and Mt. San Antonio College. Bill started his career with Aeroject in Azusa, CA and retired after over 40 years shortly after it became Northrop Grumann. He served a few years as a reserved La Verne Fireman, was an avid train enthusiast, devout Angels baseball fan, and enjoyed his retirement with travel and family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynda; son William of Alta Loma, CA; brother Robert Lapp of La Verne; sister Ollie White of Bandon, OR; three grandchildren Travis Moore of La Verne, Taylor Laidlaw of Tacoma, WA, and Katherine Lapp of Alta Loma; and two great-grandchildren Zias and Niamiah Laidlaw. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Lottie Lapp, brother Wilbur Lloyd Lapp, and beloved daughter, Debra Mae Ann Moore. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 626-732-2335
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 1, 2019