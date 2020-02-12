|
|
1941 - 2020 Blair Dixon, born on December 12, 1941 in Wilber, PA, passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Frances; three children and their spouses; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, both of PA; and several nieces and nephews. Following his cremation, a celebration of Blair, a wonderful Husband, Dad, and Grandpa, will be held at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary in Colton, CA on February 14, 2020 at 10:00 am. Complete obituary available at dignitymemorial.com
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 12, 2020