May 20, 1937 - March 13, 2019 Our beloved Father Bobby G. Culpepper 81 passed away on March 13, 2019 at his home in Ontario, CA. He is survived by his 8 children Robert Culpepper & Angel, Laura Lagasse & Alby, Deborah Crowley, Chris Rockwood & Robert, Wanda Vanhoose & James, Peggy Booher & Dick, Lee German, Ricky German & Cari and his 3 adopted children Mary Walker, Charles Tucker and Cindy "Cinderella" Garcia & Mike. Bob was blessed with 33 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 3 great-great granchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Dortha Lawson, Dorma LeMaster, Jim Culpepper, Hershel Culpepper and his step-brother Butch Wilkerson. He is proceeded in death by his parents Archie Culpepper & Oleta Scroggins, his wife Carolyn Culpepper and his step-brothers Fredrick Wilkerson, Jerry Wilkerson, Michael Townsend and his other brother Buggs Powers. He is also survived by his loving caregiver Alice Wolberd. Bob's children are very grateful for all her loving care and companionship over the last 15 years. Bob was loving and dedicated to his family and friends. Bob was an entrepreneur, his passions were carpet laying, truck driving, apartment manager and all around handyman. His hobbies including roller skating, bowling, dominoes and square dancing. Services to be held at Pomona Valley Baptist Church, 395 San Bernardino Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767 on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Services performed by Pastor Tom Smith. Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary