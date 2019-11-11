|
|
BOBBY RAY THOMPSON Bobby Ray Thompson, 86, of Upland, California was born in Beebe, Arkansas to Orville Thompson and Pauline Pickard. He succumbed to pancreatic cancer in the comfort of his own home with his beloved wife of 63 years Barbara Thompson by his side on November 4, 2019. Bobby was a Naval Veteran of the Korean war who served aboard the USS Curtiss as a Radarman. He witnessed the first hydrogen bomb during the atomic testing done in the Marshall Islands. After serving his country he married Barbara Lee McCoskey and they had one son Russell Neal Thompson in 1961. Bobby was employed by GTE as a Purchasing Administrator and was well respected by his colleagues. However, after 35 years with GTE he was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. He enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, gardening and spending time with his son, grandsons and ministering to seniors in the church. Bobby was a caring man and a friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Thompson of Upland, CA; his son Russell Neal Thompson and his wife Cheryl of Alta Loma, CA; his two grandsons, Cory and Casey Thompson of Victorville, CA; along with his brother Hays Thompson and his wife Julia of Searcy, Arkansas. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 11/13/19 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Stone Funeral Home located at 355 East 9th St., Upland, CA. Funeral services at 11th St. Baptist Church, 990 West 11th St. Upland, CA on Thursday 11/14/19 at 10:30 AM. The burial will be at Bellevue Cemetery in Ontario with lunch to follow.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 11, 2019