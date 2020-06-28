Bomberger Waller Doris
Doris Bomberger Waller Doris Bomberger Waller passed away in La Verne on June 9, 2020 at the age of 95. Doris is survived by her brother Dale, nephews Tracy and Matt. Doris has many cousins, great nieces and nephews. Doris was born in San Diego, graduated from Riverside Poly High School and La Verne College in the 1940's. Doris was a lifetime resident of California and spent over the last 28 years at Hillcrest in La Verne. Prior to moving to Hillcrest, Doris lived in Chino where she taught high school students for 42 years. In her younger days Doris traveled extensively around the world with her husband Bob. She always enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, and raising her two poodles. She listened to book on tapes daily and enjoyed watching and listening to Angels' baseball games. No services will be held.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 28, 2020.
