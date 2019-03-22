|
December 30, 1940 - March 4, 2019 Bonnie D. Mc Laughlin, 78, of La Verne, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Pomona, CA surrounded by her family. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Bonnie lived in La Verne for 52 years. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dave. She is also survived by her daughter, Noreen Stearns (Don), granddaughter, Jenna, grandson, Caden, her son, Danny (Heather), grandson, Nolan, granddaughter, Megan and great-granddaughter, Elara. Bonnie dedicated her life to serving others. She volunteered her time to organizations and the La Verne Jaycees. While her children attended Roynon Elementary School, she was actively involved in the PTA and eventually was hired as a part time instructional aide until her retirement in 2006. For the last 22 years Bonnie was an active member of the United Methodist Church of La Verne. Her love of helping others led to her involvement in Sowing Seeds for Life in La Verne where she faithfully organized and gave clothing to those in need. A memorial service will be held on March 25, 2019 at 3:00PM at La Verne Methodist Church, 3205 D St. La Verne.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 22, 2019