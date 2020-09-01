11/21/1929 - 8/25/2020 Bonnie Rucker age 90, of Pinon Hills, CA, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was a graduate of Michigan State University and taught over 20 years at Eisenhower High School in Rialto, CA. She taught honors English, Shakespeare, British Authors, and Modern Novel just to name a few. Bonnie was a beloved teacher, often called "Mother Rucker" by her students for her strict, but caring nature. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert A. Rucker, and her five children: four sons, Robert A. Rucker Jr., John E. Rucker, David M. Rucker, Bryan T. Rucker, and daughter Deborah A. Muse. She was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Bonnie lived an adventurous life, traveling with family and friends in their RV. Her favorite spots included making annual trips to Silver Lake, CA and the Colorado River in Parker, AZ. Other favorites included San Felipe, Mexico, Yuma, AZ and the Salton Sea. When the grandchildren were asked to share their favorite memories, they inspired a flood of fun memories that included handwritten birthday cards every year; their very own crochet blanket; hosting Christmas Eve and her wonderful Christmas cookies; fishing and fish frys along with Mexican night; and the many life stories by the campfire. We all consider ourselves lucky to have had such a wonderful life with Bonnie. How lucky she was to watch her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow and learn. Rest in peace, you will always be loved and missed!





