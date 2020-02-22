|
Bruce (Butch) Brentwood Burr February 22, 1940 - February 17, 2020 Butch was born on February 22, 1940 in Duluth, Minnesota to Claude and Genevieve Burr. He died at home on February 17, 2020 in San Bernardino, CA. Butch has 6 sisters, a half-sister and a half-brother. Claudia, Jackie, Jill, Judy, Pamela, Penny, Anita and Raymond. Butch spent his childhood in Fon-du-lac, MN and lived 72 years in San Bernardino, CA. He graduated from Pacific High School. He worked for White Front, Alpha Beta and retired from Rondy's Glass. He loved music, a good party and restoring old cars and was a member of the Over the Hill Gang. Butch was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Genevieve Burr, his sisters Claudia, Jackie, Jill, Judy and half bother Raymond. Butch will be missed by all who loved him and he leaves behind his wife Jeanette, children Valerie, Paul, Tammie, Wendie, Steven, Christina and Elizabeth, 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters Pamela and Penny plus brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 22, 2020