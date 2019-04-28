|
|
BRUCE EDWARD (BEN) JOHNSON Bruce Edward (Ben) Johnson, born Jan. 29, 1924, in Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home in Claremont, Calif., with his family around him, on April 15, 2019. Bruce was the only child of Gladys Van Wee of Iowa and Axel Johnson of Hamstad, Sweden. A loving and dedicated father and husband, Bruce is survived by his wife, Sally Jeanne Johnson (born Christenson) of Claremont, son Bruce A. Johnson of Acton, Mass., daughter Judy A. Johnson of San Marino, Calif., and five grandchildren: Brendan Brody, Brooke Brody, Corinne Johnson, Elena Johnson and Maia Johnson. Married for 69 years, Bruce and Sally began their life together soon after beginning a courtship when Bruce was recalled back to active duty in the Air Force. They were married on Aug. 8, 1950, and moved to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. Bruce served in World War II in the Army Air Corps and in the Korean War in the Air Force. Bruce, a lifelong learner and advocate for higher education, earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1957, and his Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Carleton College in Minn., in 1948. He also completed meteorology studies at Yale University during World War II as an aviation cadet. Bruce, who was always fascinated in the engineering of how everything works, applied his interest in scientific inquiry and application to more than a two-decade career at General Dynamics in Pomona, Calif. There he developed and produced over 20,000 radomes for anti-radiation and air-to-air missiles. He also worked for the Department of the Navy in its Metrology Engineering Division as an engineer and played a key role in helping the Navy work toward its equal employment opportunity goals. Bruce will be remembered for his intelligence, military service and love for his country, his mentorship of teens in the neighborhood for whom he always wanted to provide academic or career guidance, and for his unwavering commitment to his family. Private memorial services were held by the family.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019