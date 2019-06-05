|
CARMEN TURNER Age 68, of Upland, California, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019. Carmen was born in Fontana, California on December 3, 1950. Starting from humble beginnings, Carmen worked hard, earning a scholarship to the University of La Verne where she successfully completed her BA degree. A devoted educator, Carmen spent three decades inspiring children as a schoolteacher in Rialto, Alta Loma, and Rancho Cucamonga elementary schools. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, two sons, and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at San Antonio Heights Community Church on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 5, 2019