November 28, 1934 - February 22, 2019 Carol Hicks lived in Whittier, California, transplanting to Claremont in the summer of 1948. She graduated from Claremont HS in 1952, attended Mt. Sac, married, moved to Fresno, and worked on her undergraduate education at Cal State Fresno. She moved back to Claremont to complete her undergraduate studies at the University of La Verne. She worked at Pomona Library, completed her teaching credential, and became an elementary teacher for the Bonita Unified School District. There, she taught primarily at La Verne Heights and Roynon Elementary. Carol furthered her education and received a Masters in Education. During her teaching career, she was a Master Teacher for students attending the University of La Verne, as well as helped form the La Verne Public Library. In addition, Carol took real estate classes, and received a real estate license for the state of California. After 30 years of teaching, Carol retired and moved to northern California. Carol Hicks is survived by her daughter Cynthia Hicks Yates, her two grandsons Nathaniel Mixon and Rollin Mixon, Carol's younger sister Georgia Boyes Warian, her brother-in-law Dale Warian, and their three daughters April, Karen, and Leah. Additionally, Carol had one great-granddaughter. Carol Hicks had a passion for teaching and reading, which, was evident throughout her teaching career. When she retired from teaching, Carol moved to the Lake Tahoe area and worked for a local real estate office. Later, Carol worked at the Bookshelf Bookstore in Truckee. She read newly published books and wrote editorials for the bookstore's newspaper. She made many friends with regular customers, as well as new authors and publishers who solicited her critiques of their work. Carol enjoyed living in the fresh air and rural community with her golden retrievers. Family, friends, and many former students will miss Carol Hicks.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019