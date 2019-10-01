|
June 28, 1940 - September 18, 2019 Carol is now at peace with her beloved husband Stan in heaven. Carol's legacy is one of love and family. She moved to CA at age 10 from Texas. She was a cheerleader at West Covina High & in business school when she met Stan. They married within a year, started a family and remained together 56 years. In addition to raising 3 children, Carol worked at the Burger Q(owner), Stater Bros and as a travel agent. She had a zest for life and loved to travel with her family or to see family. Family was everything to Carol. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Kupferer, Todd Kupferer(Karen) and Tracy Elefante(Vincent); Grandchildren TJ Kupferer(Shannon), Jacquelyn Fowler, Heather Frankeberger (Brian), Travis Kupferer(Christie), Vincent Elefante; Great-Granchildren Connor McLoud, Natalie Kupferer, Emilie Kupferer, Tatum Fowler, Jase Kupferer, Wylder Kupferer & Carson Frankeberger. She was slowed down in her 50's by Polycystic Kidney Disease which required a transplant. While she always made the best of things, Carol really suffered as a result of the PKD complications. Always determined, she survived longer than anyone in the family with the disease. The family asks for donations in Carol's honor to the PKD Foundation (800.753.2873;pkdcure.org) in lieu of flowers. Funeral service to be held at St. Peter & St. Paul Catholic Church at 9135 Banyon St Ranco Cucamonga October 11th at 2 pm
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2019