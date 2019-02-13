CAROLYN E. JELDEN

Carolyn E. Jelden, 90, passed away on February 5, 2019. She was the wife of Lowell W. Jelden. They shared 69 years of marriage together.

Born in Minden, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Dr. E. G. and Florence Jarmin. She graduated from Pomona High School, Class of 1946 and attended La Verne College and Woodbury College. She completed 30 years as a Pharmacy Technician at Long's Drug Store and was honored as Employee of the Year in 2000.

She was a member of The Musicians Club and Pomona First Baptist Church. She was an accomplished Church organist for 50 years and played for many weddings. She loved to travel, go to the beach and cherished time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered for her passion for music, love of conversation and unending charitable causes.

She is survived by her husband, Lowell W. Jelden, daughters, Kathryn McLeod and Lisa Scott, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Carolyn Jelden will be held at Todd Memorial Chapel, Pomona at 12:30pm on Friday, February 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life reception will follow the service in Upland. The viewing/visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, . Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2019