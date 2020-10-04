12/24/1934 - 9/25/2020 Carolyn R. Getchell passed away Friday in a local hospital following a long illness. She was born in Modesto, California and lived in Benicia from 2009-2018 before moving to Walnut Creek. Carolyn graduated from University of Redlands in 1956 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and received her Master's degree from Azuza Pacific University in 1982. Carolyn was a school teacher for San Bernardino County School System for 6 years and taught and tutored in the Rialto Unified School District for 21 years. She attended First Presbyterian Church of San Bernadino and Community Presbyterian Church in Vallejo where she sang in the choir for many years. She also played the piano and organ. Carolyn is survived by her son Gary N. (Jill) Getchell; her daughter Lynda D. Getchell; brother Merle E. Larrabee; her grandchildren Katherine E. Getchell & Nicholas W. Getchell; niece Vickie Larrabee Korves; and nephews Cliff F. Larrabee, Gary Larrabee and Doug Larrabee. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Y. Getchell in 2008. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 4, 2020.